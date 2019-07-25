Three lopsided games marked the second day of the Southwestern Regional Little League Softball Championships at Waco’s George W. Bush Complex.
Texas West, from Greater Helotes Little League near San Antonio, got the day started with a 10-0 run-rule romp over Oklahoma. Texas West pitchers Tivoli Martinez and Emily Fish combined to hold the Oklahoma team to just one hit. Meanwhile, Texas West had 10 hits, with Sofia Anthony, Taylor Wilson and Meiko Dominguez tallying two hits apiece.
Then Louisiana improved to 2-0 in the tournament with an 8-0 shutout of Mississippi. Kayla Giardina breezed nine strikeouts in the circle for Louisiana and also paced her team at the dish with a 3-for-4, two-run effort.
Finally, Texas East out of Kountze downed Colorado, 7-2, in an elimination game in the final action of the day. Texas East took control with a three-run fourth that included RBI hits from Kyla Parker and Kittie Coe.
Friday’s games feature New Mexico vs. Mississippi at 10 a.m., followed by Texas East vs. Oklahoma at 2 p.m.