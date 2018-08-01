LOWER SUSSEX, Del. — Asia Pacific snatched the lead late and took a 3-1 win over the District 9 all-star squad from Central Texas at the Senior League Softball World Series on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 1 entering the sixth, but took the lead for good on Pamela Olfato’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth. Meanwhile, District 9 had a hard time scratching out baserunners against Asia Pacific’s Royevel Palma, who struck out 14.
Erin Young topped District 9 at the plate, recording two of the team’s four hits. Haylie Mitchell scored the only run for the squad, which dips to 1-2 at the event.
It’ll next play Thursday in its final pool play game against the East champion from Worcester, Mass.