Registration is now open for Little Dribbler Youth Basketball at the Doris Miller Family YMCA. Sign up is through January 15, 2020. The league is for grades 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. There will be separate boy and girl divisions. The fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members, with a team fee of $425. Jerseys are included with the fees. The top three teams from both boys and girls divisions in ages 9-14 will advance to the national tournament to be held in Fairfield in April, 2020.
The Waco Family YMCA is now registering for the Youth Basketball for ages 3-15. Registration will be through the month of December.
The Doris Miller Family YMCA annual Holiday Hoops Youth Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 for grades 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10 for both boys and girls divisions. Team fees are $125 and the deadline to enter is Dec. 18.
For more information on any of these items, call the YMCA at 254-752-1605 or Curtis at 254-747-5791.
Padres acquire infielder Profar from AthleticsSAN DIEGO — Switch-hitting second baseman Jurickson Profar was acquired by the San Diego Padres from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named.
In his lone season with the A’s, Profar matched his career high with 20 home runs and batted .218 with 67 RBIs over 139 games.
He provides versatility to play other infield positions as well as the outfield.
Profar was acquired from AL West rival Texas last year. The 26-year-old is eligible for arbitration and is expected to earn about $5.5 million.
Allen, 25, played in 34 games during three 2019 stints with the Padres for his first major league experience. A fourth-round draft pick by the Padres in 2015, he batted .215 with four doubles and three RBIs while striking out 21 times to his six walks. Allen also made his debut at the Triple-A level last season and has hit 20 or more home runs in each of his last three seasons in the minors.
Auburn fined $250,000 after fans rush field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field celebrating an Iron Bowl victory.
It’s the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court. The SEC announced the fine Monday, two days after fans almost completely covered the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium following the 11th-ranked Tigers’ 48-45 win over No. 9 Alabama.
Auburn was fined for celebrations after the 2013 Iron Bowl that ended with the “Kick-Six” and after the 2017 upset of No. 1 Alabama that clinched the Southeastern Conference Western Division title.
Fans also stormed the basketball court at Auburn Arena after an upset of Kentucky in 2016.
The SEC fines start at $50,000 for a first offense and go up to $250,000 for a third and subsequent violations.
