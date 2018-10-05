Believe it or not, there are many professional athletes who aren’t millionaires. There are plenty, in fact, who work other jobs in addition to competing in their chosen sports.
Beginning this weekend, Waco will be swarming with such athletes as the All-American ProRodeo Finals get cranking at the Heart O’Texas Fair and Rodeo. The All-American ProRodeo Series is essentially the PRCA’s working-man circuit. Cowboys and cowgirls who compete at rodeos with $30,000 or less in prize money can earn points to qualify for the All-American Finals, where the total purse increases dramatically.
How dramatic? Try more than $500,000 – that’s what will be up for grabs over the next week at the Extraco Coliseum.
The finals are open to the top 30 points leaders in each of the following events: saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bareback riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping and bull riding. Competitors must have competed in at least 30 All-American rodeos over the course of the year in order to qualify for Waco.
Because the All-American rodeos feature smaller purses than some of the larger PRCA events, the athletes often have other jobs. They’re farmers, they’re ranchers, they’re businessmen and women. Then they pack up their trucks and trailers and head to the next All-American rodeo on the circuit schedule. Modern-day barnstormers, if you will.
For those competitors, the appeal of the All-American Finals isn’t limited to the treasure chest of prize money available. They’re also competing for the prestigious honor of becoming the series champion in their respective events, of walking away with one of those glistening championship belt buckles.
The action will begin Saturday and continue nightly through Oct. 13, with the exception of an off day on Monday. Each performance starts at 7 p.m.
The format will break competitors up into brackets. The top three finishers in each event in brackets I, II and III will qualify for the nine-person (or nine-team, for team ropers) semifinals. Both the semifinals and finals will take place on the final night of action Oct. 13.
Tickets are available on site or online at www.hotfair.com.