As a soccer player, Kaitlyn Amos brought something to the pitch that went beyond size, strength and aggression.
Teammates will say she was the type of player who brought the whole squad together, offering motivation, sympathy and a consistent smile.
“She was probably everybody’s favorite person in our class,” Beckah (Brady) Rieck, Amos’ teammate at Baylor. “She was sort of our glue and everyone’s biggest encourager.”
That was her role at Midway, where she was a four-year varsity player, helped the Panthers reach the state tournament as a freshman and sophomore and was a two-time first-team Super Centex performer.
That was definitely her role at Baylor, where she remained a vital member of the program even when her playing career ended.
Ironically, Amos’ heart — that is, the physical organ in her chest — started to hold her back during college. As a sophomore at Baylor, Amos was struggling to keep up and couldn’t figure out why. She had an untimely collar bone fracture before her freshman season and then thought she might be suffering from asthma as her collegiate soccer career progressed.
During her sophomore season with the Bears, Amos was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.
“The left ventricle of your heart is big and weak,” Amos said. “It’s a preliminary form of heart failure. The cardiologist told me and my mom (Jenny) I needed to stop playing soccer. We wanted to get more opinions. That was on a Thursday and the following Friday I didn’t put a pause on the college soccer and I still dressed out for that game. I ended up getting subbed in with 30 minutes left in the first half. I was super pumped. I ended up going on the field and playing and, 10 minutes in, collided with a girl and ended up tearing my ACL.”
Looking back, Amos feels like she was protected by the knee injury. The initial diagnosis was confirmed. Her heart was slowly failing.
Instead of hanging up her soccer cleats and entering a new phase of life away from sports, Amos remained dedicated to the team.
At the start of Amos’ sophomore season, Baylor went through a coaching change as Marci Jobson took over the program and her husband, Paul Jobson, joined her as an assistant coach. When it became clear that Amos would no longer be able to play college soccer, the coaches and players began to think of a way for her to stay closely involved.
“How she represented herself and how people spoke up for her said a lot to us and helped us to realize this is a person we needed to keep in the program whether she could participate or not,” said Paul Jobson, who took over as Baylor’s head coach in 2015. “What is that actually going to look like? She came up with the idea of doing pregame chapels. She started that and 12 years later, we’re still doing that.”
Amos became a teammate chaplain or “Pastor Kait” as the squad called her. She loved her teammates and they loved her back. But it would be years before the depth of that relationship revealed itself.
After college, Amos took an internship with a post-grad program in Charlottesville, Va., in which recent graduates get work experience, take seminary courses and serve within the community. She found more people she loved and quickly became entrenched in Charlottesville.
“There was a neighborhood pretty close to the house that I lived in that I helped the boys’ and girls’ club run a soccer camp for that neighborhood and ended up getting to know a lot of the families and the kids in that neighborhood,” Amos said. “For eight years, every Sunday afternoon we’d go play pick-up soccer with these kids. It was a really awesome sphere for me. I could have fun with it, but check out if I needed to.”
During that time, Amos also grew close to a group of cardiology doctors at the University of Virginia, one of the top medical schools in the country. She had a constant need for heart care that included multiple surgeries and the doctors at UVA walked her through a treacherous time in her life.
She also encountered a new field of study that sparked her interest.
“I was with my very beloved cardiologists at UVA and they asked me if I would mind meeting with a genetic counselor during that visit,” Amos said. “Matt Thomas came in and did a family history and we did genetic testing. … More than anything, I encountered this career. This very generous and supportive and personable human comes in the consult room and has a very normal conversation with me about my life and my story and my history and then offers some insightful expertise from the scientific realm. I was pretty captured by that career.”
Amos had been working as a personal assistant for a professor in the Virginia economics department. She had also considered returning to Waco and attending Truett seminary. But her new interest caused her to take a career shift and begin taking classes that would allow her to apply for master’s degree programs in genetic counseling. At the same time, she began working as Thomas’ assistant in the field.
Because genetic counseling has a high volume of master’s applicants, programs choose the students rather than students taking their pick of where to study. Amos got matched with the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, bringing her back to her home state in the fall of 2018.
But her weakening heart and the demands of the rigorous schoolwork quickly took a toll.
“I’m actually in a class — this always happens in such dramatic fashion,” Amos said. “We do role plays because we’re learning how to talk to patients. Just the human part of it. You do the role play with your supervisor or with the program director. You role play that in front of class and people give you a critique. It’s very important, but it’s terribly nerve wracking. … I go into tachycardia (and passed out). I’m immediately on the ambulance and that’s funny because UT Health is physically next door to Houston Methodist Hospital. I get on the ambulance and go next door.”
During her time in Virginia, Amos and her cardiologists had talked about the possibility of a heart transplant. It seemed like something in the distant future for the first-year master’s student. But the time had come in the late fall of 2018.
After the tachycardia in class, the go-getter in Amos kicked in. She somehow convinced her doctors to let her go home and be readmitted to the hospital over Christmas break to minimize the amount of school she would miss.
But it took less than two days for another episode to put Amos back in the hospital on Nov. 13. At that point, she went on the list for a new heart and began what she expected to be a months-long process.
“I was on the phone with my beloved cardiologists at UVA, gearing up to stay put for four months, five months,” Amos said. “We didn’t know. I had started doing school from the hospital. People would come and bring me homework. My program director moved half my luggage in. Zooming out, my story always seems to have these provisional graces, like the fact that I matched at UT and like the fact I was in the right place at the right time to have an organ match my body in a way that has so far been such an incredible match.”
Amos got the all-important call late at night on Nov. 26. She and her parents did the final work of preparing themselves emotionally for a heart transplant surgery.
Meanwhile, Amos’ teammates went to work for her. Marci Jobson, college teammate Carlie (Davis) Schmidt and cousin and confidant Maegan Moore put together a GoFundMe campaign. They set a goal of raising an estimate of the money Amos would need during the recovery process and then saw the campaign take off and double their goal.
Less measurable, but equally important to the former student chaplain, the prayers on her behalf intensified leading up to and during the transplant surgery.
Rieck and Amos had been through enough of each other’s knee surgeries that one calling the other before a procedure had become a tradition.
“She said she had been sort of scared, but then she also said God’s presence was closer than her own breath,” Rieck said.
The transplant was successful. Amos remembers waking up in the recovery room with her father (Richard). She was heavily medicated but lucid enough to realize she had made it.
Amos was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 18 and went to her apartment where a rotation of friends and family stayed by her side during the crucial post-transplant months.
“I think that’s what I would want my story to tell is about teammates,” Amos said. “I’ve been connected and dependent and interconnected with a crew of people that you in one way or another do life with. That’s definitely what drives me in life, the sense of community. I’ve never received it as much as I did with my transplant.”
In that time, Amos made plans to thank the family of the donor whose heart she received.
“She was allowed to write a letter to the family at six months post-surgery,” Rieck said. “I know she wrote the family a letter. I was asking her, ‘That was probably one of the hardest letters you’ve had to write,” and she was like ‘I’ve been working on this for months.’ And then she held a gathering with her family and friends in honor of that donor. She emailed people and asked them to pray over that family.”
It’s been 18 months since Amos received a new heart and she has seen marked improvement. As an athlete, she was in tune with her body throughout the 12 years that she suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy and knew it was declining. Now she feels herself getting stronger again.
On Monday of this week, Amos went on a three-mile run around her neighborhood in Houston’s Museum District. Her route encompassed her school, the hospital where she received the transplant and the Rice soccer stadium, where she played a spring game in 2006.
It’s an ideal place for a small but significant celebration of life.
“It is amazing. I say that because I’m in awe of it,” Amos said. “I’m not trying to show off at this point in my life. There’s literally nothing I have done to deserve it. I’m just in awe of it. I’ll finish that run and be sweaty and just be like, ‘I can’t believe I can do this.’”
