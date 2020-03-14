After a frenzied 36-hour period that resulted in the cancellation of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the halting of all other winter and spring sports championships, and ultimately the cessation of the spring sport regular seasons for the Big 12 and multiple other conferences, those who compete and work in the college sports world are still trying to get their bearings.
To a certain extent, the NCAA was ahead of the game in its response to COVID-19, canceling the NCAA tournaments and other championship events a full day before President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
As coaches, athletes and administrators come to grips with lost seasons and vanishing revenue, they’ll soon have to start looking to the future. So, what’s next for college sports? Far more questions abound than answers, but let’s try to make some sense of what could be on the horizon.
The NCAA has stated that eligibility relief would be appropriate for spring sports athletes. Will that relief be relegated for seniors, or to all athletes? How will that work with current scholarship and roster limits?
The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee agreed to grant relief for a season for competition for any student-athletes who competed in spring sports. That means all student-athletes, not just seniors. So, a sophomore in 2020 will be a sophomore again 2021, and so forth and so on.
Obviously, with incoming recruiting classes joining seniors returning for another campaign instead of moving on due to the exhaustion of their eligibility, it’ll create a glut of athletes on team rosters. The NCAA stated that its Board of Governors will “consider necessary waivers of rules where appropriate.”
Such measures will absolutely be necessary, considering the current roster and scholarship limits in place. For example, Division I baseball teams have a roster cap of 35 players for the regular season, and those programs are awarded 11.7 scholarships. Since baseball is a so-called “equivalency sport” rather than a headcount sport, the scholarship money can be spread out among the players. The NCAA is expected to relax both the scholarship and roster limitations to accommodate the larger rosters.
“They’re going to have to lift, I think, the limitations on what that total scholarship cap is to be able to accommodate the extra year of eligibility,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said.
Coaches will likely face a conundrum in figuring out playing time, however. If Baylor brings back its entire 35-member baseball roster from this year to join the 15-player signing class it inked in November 2019, that would make for a 50-player roster for 2021. This could lead to more redshirting of freshmen, which would create a domino effect for future rosters.
There is also the very real possibility that the presence of the returning athletes could lead to more players wanting to transfer, Rhoades said.
“What you worry about then is other institutions poaching your players if they want to leave,” Rhoades said. “So, if a player does leave and goes to another school, then that player probably needs to count toward that scholarship limitation for that other school, whereas if they’re staying at your place they’re not going to count toward limitations. So there’s going to be a lot to think through here in the next several weeks.”
On these issues, Rhoades said there needs to be “swift resolution,” since athletes will want to make decisions about their future in the coming weeks and months.
Is there any chance for eligibility relief for winter sports athletes?
Perhaps, but it’s more of a long shot. When the NCAA announced its decision to give spring athletes an extra year, it didn’t address winter sports, which have nearly reached their conclusion.
Certainly, there will be a push for it. Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey said in a statement she hopes the NCAA “gives serious consideration for seniors to have an additional year of eligibility.” A Change.org petition created by Iowa track and field senior Allison Wahrman asking the NCAA to give athletes another year had generated more than 244,000 signatures by Saturday evening.
But the fact that sports like basketball and indoor track and field had completed their regular seasons will complicate matters.
“I think it would be tough for basketball,” Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese told the Washington Post. “You played the majority of your season, so I think that would probably be tough. … Although I would take it. I’d take all four seniors to come back, no question.”
Baylor’s Rhoades said that it was far from a slam dunk decision like the spring sports, but added that it’s something that should be discussed.
“Again, it was for the right reasons, but we canceled such a big part of their careers that they dream about and work hard to compete at the highest level and compete for a championship,” Rhoades said. “I’m hoping we can find some way to make that up to them.”
How will athletic departments deal with the loss of revenue that the cancellations will bring?
The financial impact to the NCAA and its member schools should stretch into the billions. According to analyst firm Kantar Media, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament generated $910 million for CBS in ad revenue in 2019 and more than $1.2 billion in 2018.
The NCAA signed a $10.8 billion deal with CBS and Turner Broadcasting in 2010 that runs through 2024, according to Yahoo Finance. Neither side will want to hurt their long-term partnership, and CBS may be able to recoup some revenue via its insurance policy. TV networks typically have clauses in their broadcast contracts that protect them from unforeseen disasters. Would the coronavirus qualify? CBS would say yes.
A portion of the revenue from the NCAA tournament filters down to each conference and member school. Payouts are determined by the number of games a team plays. In 2017, the Pac-12 earned $23.9 million as the least-compensated Power 5 Conference, while the ACC earned $30.8 million as the biggest generator. The SEC ($27.3 million), Big 12 ($25.6 million) and Big Ten ($25.6 million) all garnered big payouts as well.
The absence of that revenue will bring a significant hit to individual athletic budgets. Power Five conferences will at least be able to rely on large football TV contracts as something of a safety valve, but for basketball-centric schools in smaller conferences, NCAA tournament money comprises the bulk of their athletic budgets. The bottom-line losses will have wide-ranging repercussions.
As of now, administrators are just trying to get a handle on the scope of the financial losses.
“Here over the next three to six months, we’re going to have sort through all of that,” Rhoades said. “There’s lost ticket revenue for the cancellation of both Big 12 tournaments. There’s going to need to be conversation and probably negotiation with your TV partners, because of the cancellation of the (NCAA) tournament games that were scheduled to be televised. We’re going to have to figure out what those numbers look like, and then on top of that, if you’re bringing student-athletes back and giving them an extra year of eligibility, that’s extra scholarship cost, food cost, travel cost.
“All of those things we’re going to need to sort out in the next three to six months, and it could take longer.”
Is there any concern that fall sports could be affected?
Nobody really knows how long the coronavirus shutdowns could last. The cancellations came about in hopes of limiting the reach of the outbreak, but there is no real timetable for when a return to normalcy might occur.
“I think that’s a question we’re asking right now,” Baylor’s Rhoades said. “It’s so fluid and it changes every day. I’m certainly not an expert, but you talk about this phenomenon of flattening out of the curve. Well, does that extend it now, are we talking that this extends into August and fall? It’s the great unknown. We’re going to have to just kind of manage week by week, month by month, and be prepared to be flexible and again just understand that this is really, really fluid.”
Will there be mythical national championships awarded?
It’s already begun. Jon Gruters, a senator in the Florida state senate and a graduate of Florida State University, introduced a resolution that declared the Seminoles the 2020 NCAA champions. Gruters said FSU deserved the title “by virtue of tremendous skill on the court and the heart and spirit shown by the players and coaches this basketball season.” The senate passed the resolution by a 37-2 vote.
For a time shortly after the NCAA’s cancellation of March Madness, the Wikipedia page for Kansas men’s basketball included a national title for 2020. Undoubtedly, others will step up and claim championships for their favorite teams, whether it comes from lawmakers, fans or even the schools themselves.
Also, even though the tournament is a wash, there has been a push to still release the NCAA brackets anyway. “I respect the NCAA’s decision to put everyone’s safety first,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said on Twitter. “That said, every team deserves recognition for their season’s success. Brackets should still be announced on Selection Sunday.”
What will sports fans watch? Or read about?
Prepare for a neverending battery of reruns. But networks are definitely scrambling to figure out what to broadcast on the fly.
Over the weekend, FS1 televised replays of Big East and Pac 12 games to replace those conference tournaments. ESPN has offered viewers multiple SportsCenter programs, replays of classic games, and 30-for-30 documentaries across its variety of networks. NBC will show the 2019 Players Championship on Sunday following the PGA’s cancellation of that event. CBS announced on its website that it would air episodes of “Young Sheldon” and “MacGyver” where it would have shown NCAA first-round games this Thursday.
On a smaller – but much more local – level, the Tribune-Herald sports staff faces its own dilemmas on what to write about without live sporting events to cover in the coming weeks and months. We have already started planning out various enterprise projects and feature stories to fill our pages, and are committed to keeping readers informed on the stories and issues facing local sports teams and programs.
If you have story ideas or questions, drop us a line at sports@wacotrib.com, or email sports editor Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.