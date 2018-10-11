Stevi Hillman, a two-time NFR qualifier and a resident of Weatherford, sped to a time of 15.95 seconds in winning Wednesday night’s go-round of the barrel racing at the All-American ProRodeo Finals.
She came into this week’s action as the fifth-ranked barrel racer in the country.
In other action, Tristan Mize and Lon Danley excited the crowd in the bull riding, as both ripped off rides that scored 86 points for the best score of the night.
Other winners included Jamie Howlett (76) in bareback, Tyler Milligan (7.5 seconds) in tie down roping, Cameron Morman (3.5 seconds) in steer wrestling, Isaac Diaz (84) in saddle bronc, and the tandem of Brady Tryan and Levi Lord (4.8 seconds) in team roping.
The mutton bustin’ winner for the night was Mart’s Trip Muir, while Waco’s Kinzley Winter was second.