Surf’s up on the Brazos River Friday through Sunday, as the 2018 Nautique USA National Wakesurf Championships will get rolling.
Wakesurfing combines the sports of waterskiing and surfing as competitors are pulled behind a boat through a 750-900 feet course, marked by boat course buoys on both ends.
Each run is expected to last between 45-60 seconds. The competitors, known as riders, will have a two-run pass. Judges will determine which rider makes the best run, and will be judged on tricks completed while on the course. Each rider is allowed three falls, with the third fall ending the run immediately.
The judging will be on one complete, individual run. The runs will be compared to other runs from the same heat and only against those runs. There will be three judges, and they will be looking at difficult, risk, intensity, variety and execution.
Athletes from throughout the country will battle for a national title and $20,000 in prize money.
The events begin Friday at 8 a.m. with the Girls’ Wakesurf (12 and under) semifinals, continuing through the Veteran Men’s Wakesurf (40 and over) semifinals. The day’s concluding event will be the Rockstar Pro Surf Team demonstration at BSR Surf Resort, followed by a dinner for the registered riders. This will be from 6-8 p.m.
Saturday’s competition begins at 8:30 a.m. with the Women’s Wakesurf (18-34) semifinals, concluding with the Pro Men’s Wakesurf quarterfinals. Sunday will have the finals, beginning at 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony on site.
Full information on the events can be found at www.thewwa.com.