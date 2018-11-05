FC Waco, Waco’s semi-pro soccer team, has hired Matt Kahla as Senior Vice President for the club.
Kahla has experience in marketing and public relations, having worked with Cleburne FC of the Premier Development League in a similar position. He has also served as a Central Conference Manager in the UPSL with the Fort Worth Vaqueros and as an owner of Keene FC.
He sees Waco as a perfect market for soccer. The team hopes to be a community building platform. They hope to develop young local players and encourage the fan base.
“We definitely want to show everyone that FC Waco is Waco’s club,” Kahla said, “and we want to show businesses that we are here for the long term.”