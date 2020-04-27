Due to the coronavirus, the local sports calendar has dried up, as ballparks and soccer fields and marathons have been forced to cancel their events. But a rush is coming in October.
The 2020 Ironman Texas triathlon announced Monday that it is coming to Waco in October. The full 140.6-mile race will take place on Oct. 17, the day before the already-scheduled Bicycle World Texas Ironman 70.3. It figures to be a historic weekend, as it will mark the first time a full Ironman and a half Ironman have been held on the same weekend in the same city in U.S. triathlon history, said Will Phipps, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission.
“It’s just a one-time deal, but Waco was able to find a way to accommodate them and host them both in the same weekend,” Phipps said. “It’s pretty remarkable, considering that’s never been done before in the U.S.
“It’s a heavy ask to do a 140-mile race on a Saturday and then a 70-mile race on a Sunday, but we’re up for it and we have a great venue, so they were really excited when we were willing to help them out.”
The Ironman 140.6 Texas was supposed to be held last weekend in The Woodlands, its home for more than a decade. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to alter those plans. Phipps said that he reached out to Ironman officials to present the idea of holding both races in Waco in October, and they liked the idea.
It promises to be a massive undertaking for the City of Waco. Phipps and the GWSC help round up and coordinate volunteers for such events, and now they may end up needing twice as many people as normal.
“That’s the tough piece, because the full (Ironman) on Saturday is a 17-hour time-capped event, so volunteers will be out there all day Saturday,” Phipps said. “So, we have extra money set aside from the Ironman Foundation as grants to donate back to these nonprofits and these other groups. But there could be groups out there all day Saturday and Sunday if they’d like. We’ll have police safety out there all day Saturday and Sunday. It’s going to be a busy weekend for sure.”
Phipps said that last year’s second annual Bicycle World Texas 70.3 Ironman drew a sold-out field of 3,250 competitors. He expects a field of 2,000 for the Texas 140.6 Ironman, bringing more than 5,000 visitors to the city for a single weekend. Since some athletes show up to a city almost a week in advance, the races should provide a boon to the local economy.
“If you think about how bad it is right now for hotel occupancy, we need as much business as we can get,” Phipps said. “So from that standpoint, we’re just thankful that they even considered us and we’re going to take all the events we can get at this point.
“We’ve already seen how much these athletes like to spend, and you add another 2,000 to the mix. Think about retail – if things are opened up like they should be – it could be one of the biggest weekends ever in the history of Waco from a retail standpoint, sales tax, hotel occupancy. New hotels will be opened up by that point. It’s going to be awesome.”
Phipps said that from a course standpoint, Waco is uniquely equipped to handle both races. The Ironman 70.3 race featured a 1.2-mile swim in the Brazos River, a 56-mile bicycle ride that started in Cameron Park before passing by Lake Waco and circling out toward China Spring and back, and a 13.1-mile double-loop run that ended at the Waco Suspension Bridge. For the most part, the 140.6 race will have athletes retrace their steps (or swimming strokes) and go through the course again, with the exception of the running course.
“Some aspects of it (will repeat), but you can’t do the run course twice, because the hills at Cameron Park are too hard,” Phipps said. “So, we’ll basically do a variation of the swim twice, the bike course will be the same thing twice, but the run course we’ll have to modify a little bit so people don’t die up on the hills of Cameron Park. It’s pretty tough to do twice, much less four times. So we’ll adjust that and add some distance somewhere, and it’ll be good. I think people are really going to like it.”
As crazy as it sounds, some elite triathletes may attempt both races. Phipps said that he expects 200-300 athletes to try the double, adding that a special medal would be created for anyone who completes that 210.9-mile mega-trek. Phipps said that he has already heard from Todd Behringer, a local real estate executive and multi-time Ironman world qualifier who plans to tackle the two-fer.
“These athletes are qualified as crazy,” Phipps said, chuckling. “It’s never been done before, where you’ve had a chance to do two of them back-to-back, but I think there will be people who try it. … We’ve pushed the start of the 70.3 back to about 11 a.m. on Sunday (from 7 a.m.), so that way if you race on Saturday and you finish, you’ll have a little bit of time to rest before you start the half on Sunday.”
Even for the volunteers and organizers, it should make for a taxing weekend. Phipps said he was grateful to City of Waco officials for green-lighting the idea. It gives Waco another chance to show how special it is, he said.
“You couldn’t do it in Galveston or any of those other places,” Phipps said. “We’re just uniquely situated to be able to do it. It’s a big ask for us as a city and county to support it, but it was a no-brainer.”
