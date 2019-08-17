Waco’s Randy Reid picked up a silver medal at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships on Saturday in Montreal.
Reid, 65, was competing in the 65-69 age division in the 96-kilogram weight class. He finished second to Poland’s Jerzy Zalejko, but came out ahead of the defending world champ Johan Thonerud of Norway, who came in third.
Reid had a best lift of 76 kilograms (167.5 pounds) in the snatch and a best of 92 kilograms (202.8 pounds) in the clean and jerk.
Reid said he was pleased with the result and his year as a whole, after enduring a surgery last year.