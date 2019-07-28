RICHMOND, Texas – Waco native Colby Harwell claimed his second win in three years at the Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play Championship on Sunday.
Harwell defeated Jake Istnick, 5 and 3, at Shadow Hawk Golf Club to claim his second title at the event. He also won it in 2017 in San Antonio.
Harwell, 34, had to finish with a flourish to take the trophy. With the match even through four holes, Harwell began to take control by birdying the No. 5 and No. 6 holes to take a 2-up lead. He held that lead until the 11th and 12th, when he won both of those holes to go 4 up with six holes to play.
“My putting has been really, really strong lately,” Harwell said. “I’ve gone 11 rounds without a three-putt, and the greens out here were perfect this week.”
Harwell finally put the icing on the cake on the par-4 15th hole. He connected on a beautiful approach shot, which led to Istnick conceding the hole and the match.
“I tweaked a few things and everything seems to be clicking,” said Harwell, a Robinson High School alum. “This golf course really sets up well for me. I like being able to see the landing zones and the greens, which allowed me to just play my game. There is nothing tricky about this place, it is a great golf course.”
Harwell will try to make it three Texas Mid-Amateur titles in four years next July when the tournament travels to Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
Louisiana wraps up softball title, 2-0
Louisiana’s Kayla Giardina pitched a complete-game shutout to heave her team to a 2-0 win over Texas East in the championship game of the Southwestern Regional Little League Championships on Sunday afternoon at the George W. Bush Little League Complex.
With the win, the Louisiana team – from Eastbank Little League in River Ridge, La. – sewed up its berth in the Little League Softball World Series in Portland, Ore.
Giardina scattered six hits across her 78-pitch outing. She struck out four batters and didn’t walk any.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the second, when Louisiana took a 1-0 lead on Ava Lusco’s RBI single. An inning later, Louisiana padded that advantage with on Bailey Nelson’s sacrifice fly to center.
Giardina took care of the rest with her sterling work from the circle.
BU alum Rhodes-Johnigan places sixth at USAs
DES MOINES, Iowa – Former Baylor All-American Annie Rhodes-Johnigan finished tied for sixth in the final of the women’s pole vault on Sunday at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
Rhodes-Johnigan was attempting to finish in the top three to land a spot on the USA’s roster for the World Championships in Qatar. She cleared her first two heights on her first try, topping out at 14-11. But then she missed three tries at 15-1.
Nike pro Sandi Morris (15-11) took the top spot, followed by Nike’s Katie Nageotte (15-9) and Jenn Suhr (15-5).
In the women’s 5,000, former BU runner Lauren (Hagans) Paquette did not finish.
AP: Mets close to acquiring Stroman
NEW YORK — The New York Mets are close to completing a trade to acquire All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the swap had not been finalized.
New York would send the Blue Jays two of its top pitching prospects, 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, a second person familiar with the talks said, also on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been completed.