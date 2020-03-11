If you’re down by the Brazos River over the next three days, you’re almost guaranteed to see a flying saucer.
They’re not necessarily unidentified flying objects, though, unless you’re just altogether unfamiliar with the world of disc golf. The Waco Annual Charity Open returns to Brazos Park East and Cameron Park beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday. The event will again feature both professionals and amateurs, and is free to the public.
The tournament is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, in partnership with the Waco Disc Golf Association, and will pay out more than $50,000 in prize money. It’ll play out as a three-round, 54-hole tournament in all divisions, with the pros competing at Brazos Park East – where the disc golf course is affectionately known as “the Beast” – and the amateurs competing at Cameron Park. For the pros, the event is the latest stop of the PDGA’s Disc Golf Pro Tour.
Many of the world’s top players will compete, including five-time world champion Paul McBeth, three-time PDGA Player of the Year Ricky Wysocki and four-time PDGA Female Player of the Year Paige Pierce. Also registered to play is popular YouTuber and former Ultimate Disc League star Brodie Smith, who is making the transition to disc golf and will make Waco his first tournament. Smith has more than 2.2 million YouTube subscribers.
McBeth won the men’s title at the Waco Charity Open last year, and tied his own record by going 18-under in the second round. Catrina Allen is the reigning women’s champ.
There will also be several Waco players competing, among them Erik Knoll, Matt Sellers and Addison Collins.
“If you want to watch the pros face off in the afternoon, get there early so that you have a good spot in the crowd,” said Alfred Ray, a Waco resident and avid disc golfer. “There will be several hundred spectators and not a lot of places to stand at every hole.”
Fans are also invited to Zuca Fest, a family-friendly party from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Waco Suspension Bridge. The event will feature live music, food, outdoor games, prizes, and a chance to learn more about the sport of disc golf.
“For years the Waco Charity Open has brought the top-level professional and amateur disc golf players to our city from all over the world,” said Ryan Draper, tournament director, in a release. “We are thrilled to add a festival to our player’s party that gives our local community a chance to enjoy the event in a casual atmosphere.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.