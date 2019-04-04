Waco Boxing Club

Members of the Waco Boxing Club recently competed at the Fort Worth Regional Golden Gloves Championships, and four boxers from the club won titles or finished as the runners-up . They are Phil Hanley, Ve’Shawn Long, Brandon Zamarripa and Cesar Gomez (not pictured).

 Melanie Lerma photo

