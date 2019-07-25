Waco’s Marquis “the Hawk” Hawthorne, 28, will fight for the American Boxing Federation’s vacant USA Welterweight Title on Aug. 24 in Austin.
Hawthorne (7-11-0, 1 KO) will take on Daniel Baiz (13-1-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio in the bout, which is slated for the Frank Erwin Center. It’s the fifth fight of 2019 for Hawthorne, who has won two and lost two this year. He opened his year with a bang in January, beating previously undefeated Ronnie Austion by unanimous decision. He also had a win over another undefeated fighter, Robert Redmond Jr., in April that gave him the ABF’s vacant American West Welterweight Title.
Hawthorne, who came up through the Waco Boxing Club, has been a pro for four years, having made his debut in August 2015 at the inaugural Brawl on the Brazos at the Waco Convention Center. All but two of his fights have gone the distance.