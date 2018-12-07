A volleyball tournament to support Toys for Tots will take place Sunday at Russell Gym, 1612 South University Parks Drive, on Baylor University campus from 2-5 p.m. The sponsors for the tournament are Fit 4 a Cause and Van Davis.
The tournament will feature two divisions of randomly drawn teams. The competitive division is for high school and up players with volleyball experience. The recreation division is for families and new players 4th grade and up.
Entry fee for the tournament is at least one unwrapped toy of at least $10 value or a donation of $10 or more to be used to purchase additional toys for Toys for Tots. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the drawing of the teams starting at 2 p.m.
For additional information, call or text 254-716-8605.