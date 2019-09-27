Van Davis’s Volleyball Training for Life program will hold a family interest meeting on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in room 308 of Baylor’s McLane Student Life Center. The once-a-week training program is for girls in grades 4-12. It will start Nov. 5 and run through the end of April, and seeks to develop proper volleyball techniques along with learning responsibility, teamwork and community service.

For more info, email beawesomewithvan@gmail.com or call (254) 716-8605.

