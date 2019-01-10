A big orange sign outside and a Texas football star inside caused a stir around the Westview Village shopping center on Thursday evening.
Former University of Texas All-American quarterback Vince Young helped bring attention to Crunch Fitness, which opened near the intersection of Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive on January 1.
Young said he joined forces with Crunch co-owner Tony Hartl two years ago to bring the national chain of gyms to locations throughout Texas.
Young’s priority in partnering with Crunch is to bring fitness facilities to areas that need one.
“I told (Hartl) I would love to be a part of that,” Young said. “I’m very involved, all about the importance of fitness. Especially in my black race and culture, a lot of men and moms and people don’t like to work out. In my family, I always tell them, ‘Man, you have to do something.’ So, I just want people to understand the importance of your health.”
Young came to Waco to work out in the new gym and then lead an NFL-style workout for 50 social-media contest winners on Thursday.