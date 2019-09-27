Van Davis’ Volleyball Training for Life program will hold a family interest meeting on Sunday.
The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in room 308 of Baylor’s McLane Student Life Center. The once-a-week training program is for girls in grades 4-12. It will start Nov. 5 and run through the end of April, and seeks to develop proper volleyball techniques along with learning responsibility, teamwork and community service.
For more info, email beawesomewithvan@gmail.com or call (254) 716-8605.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.