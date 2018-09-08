The University of Mary Hardin Baylor football team opened its season in a record-setting manner, routing Albright College, 91-7 in Reading, Pennsylvania, Saturday afternoon.
The Crusaders set a single-game record with the 91 points, and tied their 84-point margin of victory record. Markeith Miller set a school record in scoring six rushing touchdowns. The team had 659 yards in total offense, 293 of them coming on the ground. The defense held Albright to 140 yards in total offense. The Lions could only muster 59 yards in the air. The Cru also had four interceptions in the game.
Next Saturday, UMHB travels to Alpine to face Sul Ross State (0-1).