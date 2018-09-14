There’s something about conference games that lend extra urgency to a team. The Crusaders of Mary Hardin-Baylor play their American Southwest Conference opener when they travel to Alpine to face Sul Ross University for Saturday’s game.
The Cru began their season last week with a resounding win over Albright last Saturday, winning the game, 91-7. During that game, the team set new ASC records for touchdowns, points and margin of victory in a game. They also tied the conference record with nine rushing touchdowns, and are now on a 23-game streak for regular season games. UMHB has never lost to Sul Ross (0-1), having won the previous 20 contests.
Still, the Crusaders’ head football coach Pete Fredenburg isn’t ready to claim this game as an easy one. “Anytime you go to Alpine, it brings back memories of some of the trips and strange things we have had happen out there,” said Fredenburg. “They are a different team at night. It is a conference opener and they will be fired up to play us. We know this game will be a big challenge for us.”
This will be Sul Ross’s first home game of the season, while UMHB will play their second of three consecutive away games. Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon will continue to serve as acting UMHB head coach through next week’s game. This game will mark the first night game between the teams in Alpine, with the kickoff set for 6 p.m.