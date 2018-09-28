The No. 2-ranked Crusaders of Mary Hardin-Baylor host their first game of the season on Saturday as they welcome Southwestern University. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Crusader Stadium in Belton. UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg will join his team on the sideline for the first time this season, having completed his three-game suspension for NCAA violations.
The Cru (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) is coming off a win against Texas Lutheran last Saturday in Seguin. This will be UMHB’s first time in program history to host Southwestern. Southwestern (2-2, 1-2 ASC) is coming off a 21-19 loss last week to Louisiana College in Georgetown.
“There’s a nice little rivalry developing since they are so close to us,” said Fredenburg. This is the second year that the two schools have played each other. Last year’s game resulted in a 44-10 Crusader victory, even though the Pirates held UMHB to just 12 yards rushing.
“Southwestern is a really good team” Fredenburg said, “and they play so hard. They run a different kind of offense and different kind of defense than most of the teams we face.”
UMHB will honor area first responders at Saturday’s game, dubbing the weekend “Hometown Heroes.” The coaching staff will also participate in the American Football Coaches Association’s “Coach to Cure MD” campaign, as well as hosting Family Weekend.