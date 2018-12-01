Two evenly matched teams played Saturday at Crusader Stadium in Belton, and at the end of the game, the No. 2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor was able to claim the win over No. 3 Saint John’s (MN), 21-18.
The Crusaders (13-0) advance to the NCAA Division III Semifinal Game with the win. The Johnnies finish their season at 12-1.
The teams battled to a 7-3 Cru lead at the end of the first half. UMHB extended the lead with a touchdown in the third quarter. St. John’s battled back, though, coming alive in the fourth quarter. The Johnnies scored early in the fourth quarter, making a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14-11.
The Crusaders answered with their third touchdown of the day two minutes later. Saint John’s scored their second touchdown with 1:49 to go in the game, then recovered an on-side kick. The Johnnies quickly hit on a 27-yard pass play, but the next throw into the end zone was intercepted by the Crusaders’ Jefferson Fritz, and the Cru closed out the game.
UMHB will face Wisconsin-Whitewater in the semifinals next Saturday, with site and time to be determined Sunday. The Warhawks (12-0) defeated Bethel University, 26-12. This will be fourth meeting between the two teams in a national semifinal setting.
Fan bus for La Vega’s next game
The La Vega football team will play Argyle in the Class 4A Division I regional final at 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian. A bus has been chartered for La Vega fans and will depart at 4:30 p.m. from the school’s athletic field house.
The cost is $22 per person, and light refreshments will be served. Game tickets are not included with the bus trip.
The deadline for reservations is noon Wednesday. Make reservations by calling Earline Keys at 722-7429 or Tony Torres at 424-1452.