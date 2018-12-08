BELTON — A raw, blustery 43-degree afternoon seemed ideal for Wisconsin-Whitewater to continue its domination of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The Warhawks have beaten a lot of teams in the cold with their physical, run-oriented attack.
But with a tremendous defense that forced four turnovers, the Cru looked perfectly comfortable playing in uncomfortable conditions to take a 31-14 win over the Warhawks in the NCAA Division III semifinals on Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
The Cru beat Wisconsin-Whitewater (12-1) for the first time after five losses, including three in the national semifinals in 2007, 2008 and 2013. UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg wasn’t afraid to show his emotions in the locker room following the game.
“I danced a little bit and sang a little song,” Fredenburg said. “We’re very excited to get this off our back and we really wanted to go back to the Stagg Bowl and play Mount Union again. Our defense played incredible. They’ve done a great job all year getting turnovers.”
The UMHB players got a good laugh out of Fredenburg’s impromptu dance.
“It was a pretty good dance,” said UMHB quarterback Jase Hammack. “He had some moves. He might have had a few knee surgeries.”
UMHB (14-0) will advance to the Division III national championship game in the Stagg Bowl for the third straight season after winning the championship over Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2016 and losing to Mount Union in last year’s finals.
Friday’s national championship game at 6 p.m. will feature a rematch between No. 2 UMHB and No. 1 Mount Union (14-0) that will be played in Shenandoah, Texas. Mount Union advanced to the finals with a 28-20 win over Johns Hopkins in the semifinals.
“The excitement is at an all-time high, especially after coming up short last year in the championship game,” said UMHB running back Markeith Miller. “This is a new team and a different group of guys. With the leaders we have on the team to bring this group together with Coach Fred and his staff and being able to get back here is just awesome.”
Miller was instrumental to UMHB’s win as he ran 33 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Hammack ran the offense efficiently by hitting 14 of 19 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
But UMHB’s defense made the biggest difference as it contained a strong Warhawks running game by holding them to 154 yards on the ground and 261 yards total offense while forcing two fumbles and intercepting a pair of Cole Wilber passes.
Defensive back Raylon Hickey, who played a key role with a team-high 12 tackles and a fumble recovery, credited UMHB defensive coordinator Larry Harmon’s game plan for the success.
“Coach Harmon put us in the right position to get the ball and we just did what we needed to do,” Hickey said.
Former Mart star DeNerian Thomas scored the first touchdown when he rolled right and flipped over a Warhawk defender into the end zone for a 4-yard score with 10:33 left in the second quarter.
After Hickey’s fumble recovery at UMHB’s 43, the Cru moved to the 14 where Anthony Avila nailed a 31-yard field goal.
But the back breaker in the first half was Aaron Sims’ 90-yard punt return. After catching the ball along the right sideline, Sims ran across the field and outsprinted everyone down the left sideline for the touchdown to give the Cru a 17-0 lead with 1:15 left in the first half.
“Obviously teams get better as you go deeper in the playoffs, and you don’t get too many returns,” Sims said. “But I got a couple of good blocks. It felt good.”
The Warhawks put together a 66-yard drive to start the second half with Wilber finishing it off with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Bellefeuille.
Wisconsin-Whitewater had a shot to score again after Bryce Lesczcynski returned an interception for 64 yards to UMHB’s 14. But the Cru defense stopped the Warhawks and Wojciech Gasienica’s 24-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright.
Following an interception by Keith Gipson at the Warhawks’ 38, Miller did the rest as he rumbled in for a 10-yard touchdown to push UMHB’s lead to 24-7 with 9:05 left in the game.
Miller finished off the win with his 15-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown with 2:33 remaining.
Now UMHB has its sights set on avenging last year’s 12-0 loss to Mount Union in the championship game.
“They’re the epitome of Division III football,” Fredenburg said. “They’ve won it so many times. We will always have an incredible competitive game on our hands.”