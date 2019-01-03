Mary Hardin-Baylor will become the 26th school to add an acrobatics and tumbling team, as the Crusaders will start the sport in the 2019-20 school year.
UMHB vice president for athletics Randy Mann announced the move on Thursday. The program will become UMHB’s 15th varsity sport.
The Crusaders will join the National Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA), as A&T is not yet recognized as a varsity sport by the NCAA. The NCATA is hoping to eventually bring the sport under the NCAA’s emerging sport umbrella.
Baylor and Oregon are currently the only NCAA Division I schools with acrobatics and tumbling programs. Baylor is the reigning four-time national champion.