Mary Hardin-Baylor will become the 26th U.S. college to add an acrobatics and tumbling team, as the Crusaders will start the sport in the 2019-20 school year.
UMHB vice president for athletics Randy Mann announced the addition on Thursday. The program will be UMHB’s 15th varsity sport.
The Crusaders will join the National Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA), as A&T is not a varsity sport recognized by the NCAA. The NCATA is hoping to eventually bring the sport under the NCAA’s emerging sport umbrella.
Baylor and Oregon are currently the only NCAA Division I schools with acrobatics and tumbling programs. East Texas Baptist University in Marshall also has a team.
Baylor is the reigning four-time national champion.