Online registration is ongoing for the 10th annual TriWaco through July 13.
TriWaco, which includes both sprint and Olympic distance triathlons, is slated for July 15 at Waco’s Indian Springs Park.
The Olympic triathlon starts with a 1500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 25-mile bike ride north and west of Waco, ending with a hilly 10-kilometer run along the Brazos that leads to the suspension bridge.
The sprint distance event includes a 400-meter swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3.5-mile run.
A new addition this year is the Aquabike Races, an endurance sport composed of swimming and cycling stages, minus the running portion.
To register, visit TriWaco.org.