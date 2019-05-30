The 11th annual TriWaco will roll around on July 14 at Indian Spring Park, and registration is ongoing through July 12 at TriWaco.org.
Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce officials expect nearly 1,000 participants for the race.
The Olympic triathlon starts with a 1500-meter open water swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 25-mile bike ride north and west of Waco, ending with a hilly 10-kilometer run along the Brazos that leads to the suspension bridge.
The sprint distance event includes a 400-meter open water swim in the Brazos, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3.5-mile run finishing on the suspension bridge.
This year, the race will again feature an aquabike category. The aquabike race is an endurance sport composed of swimming and cycling stages, ideal for athletes who are focused on the swim and bike legs of the triathlon without the run.