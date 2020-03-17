March 18, 1967 — The Houston Cougars and SMU Mustangs battled for a berth in the Final Four as they met in the Midwest Region championship game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
SMU erased a 12-point deficit in the final seven minutes of the second half to tie the Cougars at 73 with a little more than two minutes remaining.
But Cougars’ star Elvin Hayes, who finished the game with 31 points and 11 rebounds, made a key basket from near the free-throw line in the closing minutes that helped lift Houston to an 83-75 victory. With that, the Cougars earned their first berth in the national semifinals.
A week later, John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins defeated Houston, 73-58, in the tournament semifinals at Freedom Hall in Louisville Kentucky. UCLA went on to defeat Dayton to win its third national championship and the first of seven consecutive titles. Houston defeated North Carolina, 84-62, in the third place game.
The UCLA vs. Houston battle at the Final Four was the precursor to the famed “Game of the Century” on Jan. 20, 1968.
SMU would have to wait 17 years for another berth in the NCAA Tournament and the Ponies have not advanced past the second round in the last 53 years.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year" (University of Texas Press, 2017).
