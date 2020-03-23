The Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks met a few times on the basketball court in Dallas, but never with the stakes as high as on March 24, 1990.
Arkansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, was less of a surprise to have reached the Elite Eight. The Razorbacks defeated Princeton and 12th-seeded Dayton to get to the Sweet 16. Then they dusted North Carolina by 23 points to get one win away from the Final Four.
Texas, on the other hand, was a true Cinderella. The 10th-seeded Longhorns knocked off No. 7 seed Georgia in the first round, then toppled second-seeded Purdue to survive and advance to the Sweet 16. That’s when Texas caught a break as it faced No. 6 seed Xavier, which had upset No. 3 seed Georgetown in the second round.
When the Longhorns raced past Xavier, 102-89, it set up the matchup of Southwest Conference foes Arkansas and Texas at Reunion Arena for the chance to go to the Final Four in Denver.
Arkansas had won the SWC Tournament at Reunion Arena just two weeks earlier and their winning streak in the building stayed alive. Rising Razorbacks star Lee Mayberry scored 18 points and dished out seven assists. That helped Arkansas fend off Texas guards Travis Mays and Joey Wright, who scored 20 points each, and the Razorbacks grasped an 88-85 victory.
With that, Arkansas posted a 3-0 record against Texas during the 1989-90 season. Duke defeated the Razorbacks in the national semifinals and then UNLV routed the Blue Devils in the championship game.
Arkansas played one more season of SWC basketball before departing for the SEC at the beginning of the 1991-92 school year.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
