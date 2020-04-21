This day in Texas sports history, April 22: Stewart, Couples share SWC medal

April 22 — Few tournaments in college golf history can match the star power of the 1979 Southwest Conference championship event when SMU’s Payne Stewart and Houston’s Fred Couples went head to head.
Stewart turned pro later that year and launched a pro career in which he won three majors and 15 combined PGA Tour and European Tour titles. Couples began his pro career in 1980 and went on to claim 32 career wins (and possibly counting) in pro and senior pro events, including the 1992 Masters.
On April 22, 1979, Stewart shot a final round of 2-under-par 70 at Briarwood Country Club in Tyler to tie Couples for the SWC championship at 5-under 211 for the tournament.
While they were officially co-champs, the two future golf stars engaged in a playoff for a berth in the Colonial. Stewart won it on the first hole.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
