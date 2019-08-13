The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will host its 3rd annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s lineup of authors includes Dave Campbell (Dave Campbell’s Favorite Texas College Football Stories), Michael Barr (Cloyce Box, 6’4” and Bulletproof), Dr. Charles Breithaupt (Rocket Man, The Story of D.W. Rutledge and the Judson High School Football Dynasty), Ken McAllister (Cattle to Courts, A History of Tennis in Texas), Jackie McBroom (Historic Texas Gyms), Robert Jacobus (Black Man in the Huddle, Stories from the Integration of Texas Football), Mark S. McDonald and Bill DeOre (Beyond the Big Shootout), and Marjorie Herrera Lewis (When the Men Were Gone).
All of the authors will be available following their presentations to sign copies of their books.
Admission is free. For more information, visit tshof.org.