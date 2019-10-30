The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will host a sports collectibles show on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sunday will go from 11-4. Admission is $5 both days.
Dealers will fill 30 tables, selling cards, autographed memorabilia and more. They’ll also offer free appraisals and authentication reviews. On Saturday, there will be several former pro athletes on hand to sign autographs. The schedule is former Texas A&M and NFL star Jerry Hopkins at 11 a.m., former White Sox and Cardinals infielder Lee Richard at noon, former Steelers running back Frank Pollard at 1 p.m., and former Indians and Rangers outfielder Ted Ford at 2.
Visit www.sportscollectiblesofhouston.com for more info.
