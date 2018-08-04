The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will hold its second annual Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Admission is free to the public. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include preferred seating and signed book drawings, are available by emailing Jay Black at jay.black@thsof.org.
Featured authors at the festival include Jon A. Wood (“Beyond the Ballpark”), Michael Hurd (“Thursday Night Lights”), T.G. Webb (“Battle of the Brazos”), Chad Conine (“Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year”), Jon Peters (“When Life Grabs You By the Baseballs”) and Dr. Jorge Iber (“More Than Just Peloteros: Sport and U.S. Latino Communities”).
The authors will have one-hour time slots to present their work and answer questions to festival-goers. There will also be tables set up in the Red McCombs Great Hall where the authors will have book signings.