Tickets for the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame’s 2019 banquet, which will be May 4 at the Ferrell Center, are on sale. They can be purchased by emailing Tiffany Wilkins at txhs.footballhof@gmail.com, or by calling (210) 290-8570.
The 2019 class will be recognized between the Class 5A Division I and Class 6A Division II state championship games on Dec. 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It is highlighted by NFL greats Adrian Peterson of Palestine and Ken Houston of Lufkin Dunbar. The rest of the class includes Waco High’s Ken Casner, Coahoma’s Putt Choate, Daingerfield’s Willie Everett, Stephenville’s Jason Bragg, late Sealy coach T.J. Mills, coach Scott Phillips of Groveton, Waxahachie and Plano East, and television executive Jon Heidtke, the winner of the Dave Campbell Special Contributor to the Game honor.