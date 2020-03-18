The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame has postponed its annual banquet in response to COVID-19 concerns.

The banquet was scheduled to be May 2 at the Ferrell Center, but has been postponed indefinitely.

“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of all involved with the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame,” the Hall of Fame said in a statement. “Our hope is that we will be able to find a time in the near future to honor and celebrate our 2020 inductees.”

The 2020 class includes Sealy’s Eric Dickerson, The Woodlands’ Danny Amendola, Grand Prairie’s Charley Taylor, Garland’s Chuck Dicus, Midland Lee’s Tyrone Thurman, John Tyler’s David Warren, West Orange Stark’s Dan Hooks, Lake Travis’s Chad Morris, and Joe Martin of the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments