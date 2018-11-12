The problem of concussions has been a steady talking point around the game of football in recent years, and that issue will be at the forefront of a film screening this week in Waco.
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will hold a screening of the film Requiem for a Running Back at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Tom Landry Theater. Director Rebecca Carpenter’s father, Lewis “Lew” Carpenter, was a running back for Vince Lombardi's NFL Champion Green Bay Packers. When he died in 2010, her family received a surprise call from Boston University’s brain bank requesting his brain – with shocking results. Lew becomes the 18th NFL player diagnosed postmortem with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative neurocognitive disorder that can cause episodes of rage, social withdrawal, and other unusual behaviors. Rebecca Carpenter embarked on a three-year odyssey across America to explore the far-reaching implications of this “new” disease in football players.
A reception will be held at 6:30 p.m., then the film will begin at 7. Following the screening, there will be a question-and-answer session with director Rebecca Carpenter, Mary Andrie-Brooks (daughter of Cowboys legend George Andrie), and former NFL player Chris Borland. Chris is a former NFL linebacker who retired due to his concerns of long-term brain damage, and now is an advocate for CTE awareness.
Admission to the screening is free. Donations to George J. Andrie Memorial Fund will be accepted as well. To RSVP to this event, please email Jay Black at jay.black@tshof.org or call the Hall of Fame at 254-756-1633.