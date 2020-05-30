As the Star-Spangled Banner played that day in Rio de Janeiro, Michelle Carter needed some time to grasp the historical significance of what she had accomplished.
Competing in her third Olympics, Carter became the first American woman to ever win the gold medal in the shot put.
But that wasn’t all. Her father, Michael Carter, had won the silver medal in the shot put in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. With Michelle’s gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics, they became the first father-daughter combination in United States Olympic history to both bring home medals.
“In that moment when I had the medal in hand, I was still thinking ‘Is this mine?’” Michelle said. “It was surreal. I had recovered from a back injury, and I was so grateful for the moment and the opportunity. I was grateful to win the gold.”
Michelle is set to make history again as she will join her father as a 2020 inductee in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. They’ll be the first father-daughter combination in the hall when the ceremony is held at a yet to be determined date after the March 28 banquet was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Now 34 years old, Michelle was surprised that she made the hall of fame at such a young age while she’s still competing and training for the Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed until 2021. Her father was 42 when he went in with the 2002 induction class.
“My first reaction was like ‘Really already?” Michelle said. “I remember when dad got in. He had been retired for years, so I wasn’t expecting to get in so soon. I think it’s really cool. A father-daughter combination is unique and special.”
Michael is glad to move over and make room for his oldest daughter. After all, he’s been coaching her since she was in seventh grade.
“I can’t do anything but smile from ear to ear,” Michael said. “The amount of work she put in and the things that came her way afterwards were great. It does make me feel old though. I’m about to be 60 years old. I’m no longer that 19-year-old boy throwing the shot at SMU.”
Michael was elated in the summer of 2016 when Michelle won the Olympic gold medal. On her sixth and final throw, she broke her own American record with a heave of 67 feet, 8¼ inches to defeat two-time Olympic gold medalist Valerie Adams of New Zealand.
“She didn’t do it on her first five throws, but she stayed with it and got it done on the last throw,” Michael said. “I knew the camera would be on me, so I didn’t show a lot of emotion. But when I got back home I cried like a baby.”
Michelle expected 2016 could be her breakout Olympics after she finished 15th in the 2008 Games in Beijing and fourth in the 2012 Games in London.
By her third Olympics, she knew that talent was only one part of the equation. The other parts were dealing with the emotion and the overwhelming attention of performing on the world’s biggest athletic stage.
“I had performed in nationals and other pretty big meets, but getting ready for the Olympics is a whole different animal,” Michelle said. “You don’t just worry about the competition, you have to worry about the emotion and excitement of being there. I was OK with finishing 15th in my first Olympics. You can’t be mad at finishing 15th in the world. But I could have done better in 2012.”
Before Michelle won the gold medal, the only U.S. woman who had placed in the shot put was Earlene Brown with a bronze medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics. Michelle was happy to show young women in this country that it could be done.
“I hope it opens up the door for more American women that this is possible,” Michelle said. “Europeans had been dominating in the shot put for so long. Now that I have been able to do it, let another young American girl actually do it.”
Carter founded the ‘You Throw Girl! Sports Confidence Camp” that focuses on confidence building and empowerment through athletics for young women.
“She likes training kids,” said former Texas Longhorns assistant track coach Rose Brimmer. “Even now, she wants to give girls confidence, and show them you can be a thrower and still be beautiful and do amazing things.”
When Michelle decided she wanted to give the shot put and discus a try in seventh grade, her father jumped at the chance to help her. They soon had company as younger sister, D’Andra Carter, also expressed interest in distance throwing.
“When Michelle said she wanted to do it, I said let’s go out to the driveway and learn the basics,” Michael said. “I told her that if we’re going to do it, we have to do it the right way. Sometimes it’s hard for children to listen to their parents. We butted heads. I always teased her that you only do 65 percent of what I told you to do.”
Michael believes his children knew him more as an All-Pro defensive lineman who helped San Francisco win three Super Bowls in the 1980s than a track star. Carter, who attended Dallas Jefferson High School, set the American national high school shot put record with a throw of 81 feet and 3½ inches in the 12-pound shot put.
In addition to playing football for SMU, he was also one of the nation’s best shot putters as he won four outdoor and three indoor NCAA championships.
When the 49ers won the Super Bowl following the 1984 regular season, he became the first man to win an Olympic medal and a Super Bowl ring in the same year. That was a big legacy for Michelle to live up to.
“She didn’t know what I did in track in high school and college, all she knew was that I played for San Francisco,” Michael said. “She had to get past the position of being related to me. All the things I did are going to come back up. I told her just do the best you can and that’s it. She was all business when it came to competition.”
Michelle won four state shot put championships at Red Oak High School, including a record throw of 54 feet and 10.75 inches as a senior in 2003. She was also a state champion in the discus as she nailed a throw of 157 feet and 11 inches as a senior.
Two years later, sister D’Andra set the class 5A record with a throw of 163 feet and six inches in 2005 before going on to become an All-America discus thrower at Texas Tech.
At the University of Texas, Michelle often competed against her sister in the shot put and discus. But Michelle had few peers in the shot put as she won a combined seven indoor and outdoor All-America honors. With her second-place finish, Carter helped the Longhorns win the 2005 NCAA outdoor track championship.
In 2006, Carter played a major part in Texas capturing the NCAA indoor championship as she won the shot put title.
“We won a college national championship with only seven women on the team,” Michelle said. “That’s unheard of. Everybody we took did two or three events and we had to get as many points as possible. We fought tooth and nail.”
Coaching Carter during her final two years at Texas, Brimmer saw an athlete with a remarkable work ethic who was always polishing some detail to improve her skills. Brimmer said she met with Michael Carter and used the same methods that he used to coach Michelle.
“She lost a lot of weight, and was able to go across the ring faster, and then she got the speed she needed,” Brimmer said. “She was an amazing kid. Every coach should have one of her.”
Though the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus, she’s still training for the Games. She married Courtney Elder in 2019 and is thankful for the support he’s given her as she attempts to compete in her fourth Olympics.
“My husband is very supportive,” Michelle said. “I’ve known him most of my life, and he’s seen my career grow over time. He’s seeing me behind the scenes now. It’s a learning curve for both of us.”
Michelle will always have her father to lean on whenever she needs coaching or emotional support. Her mother, Sandra, has also been a huge role model. She’s never taken the knowledge Michael has passed on to her for granted.
“He’s been a huge influence,” Michelle said. “He’s my coach to this day, and everything I know he taught me. He saw my potential before I knew what I was capable of doing. He improved my skill and helped me believe in myself and my ability.”
