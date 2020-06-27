2020 TEXAS SPORTS HOF

This is the third in a series of profiles on the 2020 class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, which will be inducted at a yet to be determined future date. The rest of the class includes former Texas A&M punter Shane Lechler, former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, Olympic shot put gold medalist Michelle Carter, five-time Olympian Francie Larrieu Smith, former WNBA star Teresa Weatherspoon and U.S. soccer star Clint Dempsey.