If you stand in the parking lot of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, you can get a good view of McLane Stadium, affectionately known as the “House that RG3 Built.”
As for the Hall of Fame, it’s now the house that RG3 joins.
Robert Griffin III, the only Baylor player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, has been voted for induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. The rest of the seven-person class includes former Texas Rangers all-star Adrian Beltre, soccer great Clint Dempsey, Olympic shot put champion Michelle Carter, former Texas A&M and Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler, legendary track and field coach Francie Larrieu Smith, and former WNBA basketball star Teresa Weatherspoon.
The class will be feted at a banquet on March 28, 2020, at the Waco Convention Center.
Griffin grew up in Copperas Cove, and was a football and track star for the Bulldawgs before signing with Baylor. For the Bears, he set 20 career records in propelling the program back to national relevance. In 2011, he led the Bears to a 10-3 record while winning the Heisman, the AP Player of the Year honor and the Davey O’Brien Award. The Washington Redskins took him as the No. 2 pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he won NFC Rookie of the Year honors his first season. Griffin currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens, as the backup to Lamar Jackson.
Beltre recorded 3,166 hits in a 20 big-league career, including his final eight with the Rangers. The third baseman was a four-time all-star and a five-time Gold Glove winner, and was also well-known for his charity work in the Metroplex.
Dempsey, a native of Nacogdoches, became the first soccer player in U.S. history to score in three World Cups, as he pulled off that feat in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 events. He is a three-time U.S. Male Soccer Athlete of the Year winner, and also had a successful pro career with the likes of the New England Revolution, Tottenham Hotspur and the Seattle Sounders. He retired in 2018.
Carter won four state titles in the shot put at Red Oak High School before going on to become a seven-time All-American at the University of Texas. She was the 2006 NCAA indoor champion, and 10 years later she won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics. Michelle is the daughter of Michael Carter, who won shot put silver at the 1984 Olympics and also played football for the San Francisco 49ers.
Lechler was a two-time All-American punter at Texas A&M, thumping a career average of 44.7 yards per kick. He went on to become one of the best punters in NFL history with the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans, making seven Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro teams.
Larrieu Smith grew up in California and became one of the best distance runners in the world, establishing 36 U.S. records and 12 world bests. From 1999 to 2018, she served as the head cross country and track coach at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. She was inducted into the National Track Hall of Fame in 1998.
Weatherspoon, a native of Pineland in East Texas, became a basketball star at Louisiana Tech, where she helped the Lady Techsters win the NCAA title in 1988. She was the Wade Trophy winner that year, and a two-time All-American. She also led the ’88 Olympic team to a gold medal in Seoul, South Korea. Later, Weatherspoon was one of the first stars of the WNBA, making five all-star games and winning two Defensive Player of the Year honors with the New York Liberty.
