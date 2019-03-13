Tickets are available for the 2019 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame banquet, which will be held May 4 at the Ferrell Center.
The star-studded class is highlighted by former Waco High and Baylor great Ken Casner, current Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson of Palestine, and former Houston Oilers safety Ken Houston of Lufkin Dunbar. The rest of the class includes Coahoma’s Putt Choate, Daingerfield’s Willie Everett, Stephenville’s Jason Bragg, the late Sealy head coach T.J. Mills, former Groveton, Waxahachie and Plano East coach Scott Phillips, and TV executive Jon Heidtke.
Fans can order tickets by calling Tiffany Wilkins at (210) 290-8570 or by emailing txhs.footballhof@gmail.com.