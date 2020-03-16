The Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s annual induction banquet has been postponed to a later date.

The banquet was scheduled for March 28 at the Ferrell Center, but will be delayed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. Additionally, the Hall of Fame is closing its doors to the public until Saturday, and is also closed for public events.

The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 is another star-studded group that includes former Baylor quarterback and Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, former Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, five-time Olympian Francie Larrieu Smith, former WNBA star Teresa Weatherspoon, punting great Shane Lechler, U.S. soccer star Clint Dempsey, and former Olympic gold-winning shot putter Michelle Carter.

