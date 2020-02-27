Former longtime Nacogdoches High School soccer coach Farshid Niroumand clearly recalls the first time he met a young soccer player named Clint Dempsey.
Niroumand, who played soccer at Stephen F. Austin before starting the Nacogdoches soccer program in the early 1980s, was running a soccer camp that Ryan Dempsey was attending.
Ryan’s little brother Clint tagged along, but he wasn’t content to just stand on the sideline.
“He was 6 or 7 years old and he always wanted to be dressed out and be with the big boys,” Niroumand said. “He got involved and it was very impressive the way he was ball handling. He was very aggressive and not intimidated by the older boys. It left a big impression on me.”
In Clint Dempsey, Niroumand saw a Tiger in a cage — a creature with relentless competitiveness.
As time passed and the Nacogdoches soccer-playing community grew, the Dempseys remained a central part. In the summer, Ryan and Clint, their sister Crystal and their brother Lance would all be part of the same pick-up games with Niroumand and others.
That gave the Nacogdoches High School coach an opportunity to see another side of Clint.
“One thing that surprised me, and I tried to understand the psychology, when everyone else picked the teams they would stack their own side,” Niroumand said. “Clint would pick out the smallest one or the chubbiest one or the people with lesser skill. I figured out he wanted to be the best one and challenge the best players on the other team.”
That dedication to competition paid Dempsey huge dividends.
In 2006, Dempsey scored his first World Cup goal, an equalizer against Ghana in group play. He added memorable goals in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, making him the first American to score in three separate World Cup tournaments.
Following a prolific 15-year professional career playing for the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer and Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, Dempsey has earned inclusion in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Dempsey will be inducted with the seven-member class of 2020 along with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III, former Houston Texan punter Shane Lechler, Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter, former New York Liberty point guard Teresa Weatherspoon, Former Texas Ranger third baseman Adrian Beltre and five-time Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith. The induction ceremony will be held March 28 at the Waco Convention Center.
Like Niroumand, Dempsey looks back on his days playing soccer in Nacogdoches and for the youth club team the Dallas Texans and realizes his desire outpaced his athleticism for a long time.
“I always felt like I was a good player, I could get goals in games, create opportunities,” Dempsey said. “In terms of thinking I had a real chance to take it to the next level, I would say between my sophomore and junior year of high school I finally caught up with my body because I was starting to grow. I finally started to get a little bit more quick with my agility and able to be a little bit more aggressive.”
During those years, Dempsey and his family experienced a tragedy that he said shaped his approach to life from then on. When Dempsey was 12, his 16-year-old sister Jennifer, an accomplished tennis player, fainted due to a brain aneurysm. She was taken by helicopter from Nacogdoches to Tyler, but doctors were unable to save her life.
“All you can do is kind of wake up each day and keep pushing forward,” Dempsey said. “Your faith is what kind of gives you peace in the situation, believing that she’s in a better place and one day you’ll see each other again. That’s kind of been the way me and my family have always looked at it.”
Because of that, Dempsey said he’s endeavored throughout his soccer career and life in general to make the most of his time.
Although he had already been playing club soccer for years by the time he entered high school, Dempsey dearly wanted to suit up for the Nacogdoches Dragons. While driving three hours to practice in Dallas twice a week and another for match days, Dempsey was a committed member of his high school team as well.
He played offensive midfield and formed a dynamic goal-scoring duo with forward Victor Rivera. They led Nacogdoches to three straight district titles and 20-0 district records in 2000 and 2001.
“They had absolute respect for each other and at the same time they were competing for who would be more noticeable, who scored more goals,” Niroumand said. “I had to be very careful when there was a penalty to pick who took it. I knew there was a competition between them and I didn’t want to give one an unfair advantage.”
Both Dempsey and Rivera earned the chance to play in college. Dempsey accepted a full scholarship to Furman in Greenville, S.C., while Rivera went to Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Ark.
Dempsey was playing with the U.S. National Team in 2005 when he learned Rivera had been killed in a target-shooting accident while training to become a police officer.
“He was a great player also,” Dempsey said. “You can’t not mention him.”
In 2007, following his World Cup success, Dempsey achieved one of his highest career goals when he signed with Fulham of the EPL. Niroumand said Dempsey once wrote down on a middle school assignment that he wanted to play professional soccer in Europe one day.
True to his nature, Dempsey didn’t just make an appearance in England. He thrived. He scored 50 goals for Fulham between 2007 and 2012 and seven more after being transferred to Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.
In 2010, he scored what the British daily newspaper The Guardian referred to as one of the top goals in Fulham’s club history. Playing against Juventas in the Europa League, Dempsey hit a chip shot from just outside the penalty area that sailed over the head of goalkeeper Antonio Chimenti and into the corner of the net. The score lifted Fulham to a 5-4 victory in the aggregate in a series against Juventas and put Dempsey’s club through to the next round.
Niroumand singled out that goal as an “amazing” example of what made Dempsey a great player.
“Clint not only had good soccer skill, he had the extra sense to position himself and to strike, like a viper,” Niroumand said. “Out of nowhere he would come and score.”
Dempsey, who now lives in North Carolina with his wife Bethany and four kids, said he’s planning on an extended stay in Texas when he comes to Waco for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction.
Although he left Texas to attend college at Furman in 2001, he keeps in touch with friends and former teammates from Nacogdoches. Having retired from professional soccer, he took the opportunity to play in an annual pick-up game during the Thanksgiving holiday that Niroumand organizes every year.
That was a thrill for the other players and has boosted commitments to next year’s event the former Nacogdoches coach said. But Dempsey’s former coach is not surprised by his star player’s generosity.
“People always ask me, ‘Are you proud of Clint?’” Niroumand said. “Yes, I’m very proud of Clint, his accomplishments, happy for what he has reached. However, I’m more proud of the man that he has become. He’s a good family man. Loyal to his friends. He represented himself, his family, his high school, the great state of Texas with high class and internationally made it known where Nacogdoches is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.