Former Waco High defensive terror Derrick Johnson and ex-Baylor women’s basketball star Sophia Young have again made the ballot for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. They both were on the ballot last year as well.
The Hall of Fame selection committee, which is comprised of sports media from around the state, met Tuesday to choose the ballot for the 2021 class. It includes a typically illustrious collection of 20 athletes, coaches and executives on the primary (since 2000) ballot and 12 more (pre-2000) on the veterans ballot.
Johnson was a Super Centex backfield wrecker at Waco High who went on to become the winner of the Butkus and Nagurski Awards at the University of Texas. He spent all but one of his 14 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, making four Pro Bowls and setting the Chiefs’ career record for tackles (1,151).
Young is a native of Saint Vincent, West Indies, who played her high school basketball in Shreveport, La. She signed with Baylor and led the Lady Bears to the 2005 NCAA championship while gaining consensus All-America honors. She is one of only four women’s players in NCAA history to collect 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 assists and 300 steals, along with Cheryl Miller, Chamique Holdsclaw and Tamika Catchings. Young played nine years with the WNBA’s San Antonio Silver Stars after Baylor, making three All-Star appearances.
As one of the top three vote-getters on the primary ballot in last year’s voting that didn’t gain induction, Johnson was a holdover to this year’s ballot, along with two more ex-Longhorn football greats, Priest Holmes and Colt McCoy.
Others who made the Hall of Fame’s primary ballot were Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, former UT kicker Phil Dawson, former Texas Tech and NFL receiver Wes Welker, Dallas Cowboys all-time sack leader DeMarcus Ware, Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Carly Patterson, Texas A&M volleyball great Stacy Sykora, former Dallas Stars defenseman Sergei Zubov, former Longhorns and Olympic softball pitcher Christa Williams, three-time Houston Astros all-star pitcher Roy Oswalt, former Green Bay Packers receiver Donald Driver, former world record-holding sprinter Leroy Burrell, rodeo champion Joe Beaver, former All-American UT point guard Kamie Ethridge, high school basketball coaching legend Joe Lombard, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones, and former Longhorns All-American safety Michael Huff.
The top three vote-getters from last year’s veterans ballot that didn’t gain induction were former Houston Oilers linebacker Robert “Dr. Doom” Brazile, former University of Texas receiver and track star Johnny “Lam” Jones, and former TCU, Oilers and Cowboys receiver Mike Renfro. They’re automatic holdovers for the 2021 ballot.
Additionally, they’re joined by former Milwaukee Brewers all-star Cecil Cooper, former Cowboys safety Charlie Waters, Astros great Jose Cruz, former UT baseball All-American Keith Moreland, UT women’s basketball all-time leading scorer Annette Smith-Knight, former Stephen F. Austin hoops great Rosie Walker, former Texas Tech safety Tracy Saul, and long jumper Bob Beamon, a University of Texas-El Paso product who still holds the Olympic record in the event at 29 feet, 2.5 inches. Saul is a Waco resident who holds the Red Raiders’ career record for interceptions with 25.
Voting members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame will have until August to select the class for 2021.
As for the 2020 class that was supposed to be inducted in March but was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, Hall of Fame officials are hoping to honor that group in October. That class includes Baylor’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, former Texas A&M and NFL punter Shane Lechler, Olympic shot put champion Michelle Carter, former U.S. soccer star Clint Dempsey, ex-Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, five-time Olympic track star Francie Larrieu Smith, and former Louisiana Tech and WNBA standout Teresa Weatherspoon.
