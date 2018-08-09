Read any good books lately?
If not, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame has you covered. On Saturday, the museum will hold its second annual Book Festival, featuring eight authors who have penned sports-related works.
Last year’s inaugural festival garnered enough interest that bringing it back again was inevitable, said Jay Black, vice president of operations for the Hall of Fame.
“You always hope that something like this will become an annual thing, but until you have some success that first year, it’s more hope than expectation,” Black said. “But I’ve already talked to a lady who does children’s books who wants to come next year. It seems to be gaining momentum, and we’re certainly hoping that it’s something we can do every summer.”
The festival’s featured authors include John A. Wood (“Beyond the Ballpark: The Honorable, Immoral, and Eccentric Lives of Baseball Legends”), Michael Hurd (“Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football in Texas”), T.G. Webb (“Battle of the Brazos: A Texas Football Rivalry, a Riot and a Murder”), Chad Conine (“Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year”), Dr. Jorge Iber (“More Than Just Peloteros: Sport and U.S. Latino Communities”), Dick King (“Riding the Tennis Wave”), Ryan Bush (Landry’s Last Stand: A Fading Dynasty, a Miracle Season and Tom Landry’s Last Chance to Save America’s Team”) and Jon Peters (“When Life Grabs You By the Baseballs: Finding Happiness in Life’s Changeups”).
It’s a smaller lineup than last year, which featured 17 authors, but that’s by design, Black said.
“Last year we had two authors making presentations at the same time, so a lot of people missed out, because they had to make choices,” Black said. “They’ll have a little bit longer to make their presentations now, a little bit more time for Q&A.”
Conine, who also participated in last year’s festival and helped in the organization of the event, called it “Comic-Con for Texas sports fans.”
“Honestly, it’s a good way to go see the Sports Hall of Fame for free,” Conine said. “Even if you weren’t going to the festival, it’s a chance to visit the Hall of Fame, but this allows you to go meet some authors as well.”
The books span a variety of different sports and subjects. Wood, a Baylor religion professor, published “Beyond the Ballpark” in 2016, seeking to explore the lives of legends like Cy Young, Babe Ruth and Joe DiMaggio on a deeper level. “My interest is in the character of these men,” Wood writes in the introduction. “What kind of human beings were they?”
Hurd’s “Thursday Night Lights” tells the often-overlooked history of all-black high schools during the time of segregation in Texas and the challenges they faced. “I was puzzled the first time I heard the phrase, ‘Friday Night Lights,’” wrote Hurd, the director of Prairie View A&M’s Institute for the Preservation of History and Culture. “Friday Night Lights? That’s white folks.”
Webb’s recently-published “Battle of the Brazos” explores the case of a 1926 riot during halftime of a Baylor-Texas A&M football game that resulted in the death of an A&M senior cadet. Webb writes in the book that he first learned of the riot in 2008 during a casual conversation with a Baylor student at a game. That night he learned a little more during an internet search. “A year passed before I began my research in earnest, but I knew immediately that this was a story that needed to be researched and told,” Webb wrote.
Conine’s 2017 “Texas Sports” book highlights a memorable event in Texas sports for every day of the year. The genesis for the idea sprung out of the mound-charging incident that saw Nolan Ryan pummel Robin Ventura, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary within the past week.
Iber, a native Cuban who now works as an associate dean at Texas Tech University, published “More Than Just Peloteros” in 2015. The book takes a detailed, thoughtful look at the impact of Latinos on American sport, from boxing in New York City to baseball in the barrios of Chicago to football in South Texas.
King, a former Temple College tennis coach who coached three women’s national championship teams, self-published “Riding the Tennis Wave” in 2017 as an autobiography that also delves into some of the history of the game.
“Landry’s Last Stand” is Bush’s third book about the Dallas Cowboys, this one centering on the team’s 1985 season.
Peters, a former Sports Illustrated coverboy who set a national record for most consecutive pitching wins at Brenham High School in 1989, frankly and honestly examines his journey and recovery from alcoholism in “When Life Grabs You By the Baseballs.”
“It was very important to shoot straight,” Peters told the Tribune-Herald in April. “Ever since I got sober, I started being real with people, and that’s when life started happening.”
Admission to the Hall of Fame Book Festival is free. The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. Authors will talk about their books in hour-long segments in the museum, and will also sell and sign copies throughout the day in the museum’s grand hall.