Texan pride is an unmistakable thing, and anyone who has lived in the state for any length of time is imbued with at least a bit of it. Sometimes it shows up in a, “Yeah, we’re bigger and better than you” type of swagger, and why not? It’s a pretty great place.
But Texans are also a grateful people, and that even extends to the greatest athletes to come through the state. A humble spirit of thankfulness poured out of the new induction class to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, as they were honored at a press conference Saturday at the museum itself and later at a banquet at the Waco Convention Center.
“(It means) everything. I’m born and raised here,” said a choked-up Greg Swindell, a former All-American pitcher at the University of Texas and longtime major leaguer. “I can’t believe nobody else has cried. I’m a Texan, and that means everything. It’s the greatest state, and to have played high school here, college ball here, and played a little bit of pro ball for Houston, the saying is, you don’t have to ask if somebody is from Texas when you meet them, give them five minutes and they’ll let you know. It’s truly a honor, and I’m very humbled to be from here and now here, it’s great.”
In addition to Swindell, the rest of the seven-member class of 2019 included NFL greats Andre Johnson of the Houston Texans and Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys, former Texas A&M and NFL kicker Tony Franklin, former Outland Trophy winner Loyd Phillips of the University of Arkansas, basketball great Nancy Lieberman, and tennis star Maureen Connolly Brinker, who was inducted posthumously.
Witten retired in April 2018 after a record-setting career with the Dallas Cowboys, but after spending the 2018 season in the “Monday Night Football” TV booth, he couldn’t shake the itch to return. So he announced in February that he would return to the Cowboys for the 2019 season.
“There’s something inside of you that’s a fire, and for me the fire was just too strong,” Witten said. “I said it when I retired a year ago, I don’t know if anybody really knows when it’s their time to go. I was no different.”
Witten and Johnson were both selected in the 2003 NFL Draft, and Witten recalled that one of his pre-draft workouts came with the Texans, who owned the No. 3 pick. He said that the coaches ran him and several other prospects through a gauntlet of drills that “had nothing to do with football,” but tested traits like motor skills, hand-eye coordination and peripheral vision.
“I remember I was very green at the time, coming from Tennessee. They had these glasses that you put on and made us do a bean bag toss,” said Witten, as a nearby Johnson covered his face to contain his laughter. “The glasses made it look like the hole was over here when it was actually over there. I remember coming out there going, ‘Man, I think I went 5-for-10 if I was lucky. The first three weren’t even close. I don’t think the Houston Texans are going to draft me.’
“I watched the draft like all of us do and Andre got picked third and I said, ‘Man, he must’ve done better at the bean bag toss.’”
It worked out pretty well for both players. Johnson actually became the first Texans player to earn enshrinement to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, just a year after his former coach with the Texans, Gary Kubiak, gained induction.
“It’s truly humbling,” Johnson said. “Any time you can be put in a Hall of Fame, no matter where or what it is, it’s truly humbling. I tell people all the time when I came to Houston, I knew it was a new organization and I just wanted to do everything I can to put that organization on the map.”
Johnson joined the Texans in the expansion franchise’s second season, and he recalled that the team carried little respect around the league in those early years. He remembered going to his first Pro Bowl and facing a bit of snootiness from some of his rivals.
“When you take your pictures they’d call you in order of the teams, and when they announced the Houston Texans, I remember a guy saying, ‘Who the hell is here from the Houston Texans?’” Johnson said. “That was something I always took very personal, and I said, something has to change, so that’s what I tried to do.”
That sentiment of burning passion mixed with unending gratitude turned out to be the theme of the night. Franklin, another trailblazer as the first kicker to join the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, said that he couldn’t have made it through those doors without the aid of a lot of people, including his former teammates.
“I’m very blessed to have the coaches that I had, and the teammates that I had,” Franklin said. “Because, you know, a lot of guys had to block a lot of guys for me to have an opportunity to get the ball up over the line of scrimmage. I’ve got to have a great snap and a great hold, and I’ve been been blessed my entire career, high school, collegiately and professionally. So for me to be the first specialist (in the Hall of Fame) probably means more to me than anything I’ve ever received in my athletic career, because I am a Texan and I will die a Texan. This is a big deal to me.”