Former Baylor football All-American Mark Adickes is among nine upcoming inductees to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.

In the Class of 2019, Adickes joins former Arkansas baseball star Jeff King, All-American Houston track great Leroy Burrell, former Rice football standout Courtney Hall, SMU football’s Gary Hammond, University of Texas football star and Fairfield High School product Tony Brackens, Texas A&M basketball All-American Chalisa Brance, former TCU football star Charlie Davis, and All-SWC running back James Gray of Texas Tech.

The group will be honored at a luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at TCU’s Brown-Lupton University Union in Fort Worth.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments