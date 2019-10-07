Former Baylor football All-American Mark Adickes is among nine upcoming inductees to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame.
In the Class of 2019, Adickes joins former Arkansas baseball star Jeff King, All-American Houston track great Leroy Burrell, former Rice football standout Courtney Hall, SMU football’s Gary Hammond, University of Texas football star and Fairfield High School product Tony Brackens, Texas A&M basketball All-American Chalisa Brance, former TCU football star Charlie Davis, and All-SWC running back James Gray of Texas Tech.
The group will be honored at a luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at TCU’s Brown-Lupton University Union in Fort Worth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.