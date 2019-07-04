With a strong finish in several high profile sports, many Texas Tech fans proclaimed 2018-19 the “Year of the Matador.”
They had good reason as the men’s track team won the outdoor national title, the men’s basketball team was the national runner-up, and the baseball team made the College World Series semifinals.
Oklahoma fans had a right to be proud of their programs after Lincoln Riley’s football team made the College Football Playoff for the second straight year and the softball team was the national runner-up after losing to UCLA in the finals.
Baylor athletics delivered a strong year with the women’s basketball team winning its third national championship under Kim Mulkey and the soccer team winning the Big 12 and advancing to the Elite Eight under the guidance of Paul Jobson.
But when it comes to depth throughout its athletic program, nobody beats Texas.
For the 16th time in the last 19 years, the Longhorns won the Tribune-Herald’s Big 12 All-Sports championship because they had so many high performing teams across the board.
It wasn’t close as Texas beat second-place Oklahoma by a whopping 52 points. Baylor finished a close third behind the Sooners while Texas Tech nudged Oklahoma State for fourth.
The Longhorns survived a last-place finish by their baseball team and an underachieving men’s basketball team that failed to make the NCAA tournament because so many other programs took up the slack.
Taking over a men’s tennis program shrouded in controversy, interim coach Bruce Berque guided the Longhorns to the national title with a 4-1 win over defending national champion Wake Forest.
It was a dramatic finish after Texas fired men’s tennis coach Michael Center, who agreed to plead guilty of taking a $100,000 bribe in 2015 to admit a student into the university.
Center was implicated in a nation-wide college admissions scandal in which he and other defendants were charged with conspiring with William “Rick” Singer, who helped bribe SAT and ACT exam administrators, as well as bribing university coaches and administrators to facilitate students’ entrance into universities across the country.
After Berque guided the Longhorns to a 15-2 record and the national title, Texas stripped his interim tag and named him the fifth head men’s tennis coach in school history on May 23. Berque had previously been Texas’ associate head coach under Center.
“It was a no-brainer,” said Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte. “We actually made the decision before we left for the national championship. We had done our due diligence around the country, and we had the very best right in our own backyard.
“Sometimes you might think the grass is greener somewhere else, but with where we are right now and what Bruce has done with the program, from the time he took it over, we knew he was the right man to lead our program. The championship was just the icing on the cake.”
Longtime Texas swimming and diving coach Eddie Reese led the men’s team to a second-place national finish while the women’s team placed ninth. Texas’ women’s rowing team also placed second at nationals behind powerful Washington.
In his second year at the helm of the Longhorns’ football program, Tom Herman’s squad made a significant jump as it finished 10-4 following his 7-6 debut season.
The Longhorns placed second behind the Sooners in the Big 12 and capped the season with a 28-21 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Herman was awarded a two-year contract extension following the season.
“We’ve done some good things, but have so much more we are preparing to accomplish,” Herman said. “I’m excited for the future.”
The Longhorns’ men’s golf team reached the national championship final before losing to Stanford. The women’s golf team finished fifth in the NCAA championships, its best since 2003.
The women’s volleyball team won the Big 12 and reached the region finals before losing to BYU.
Hosting the NCAA outdoor track championships, the Texas men finished ninth while the women were No. 10. The women’s indoor track team won the Big 12 and recorded a 12th-place finish at the national meet.
The Longhorns’ women’s tennis team won the Big 12, but lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Texas A&M.