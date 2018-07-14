Ten years ago, someone at the Waco Chamber of Commerce thought it might be a good idea to get people to swim a specific distance in the Brazos River. They would then get out of the river, hop on a bike and ride for another distance along the same river. Finally, the swimmer/rider would become a runner and run up and down the hills of Cameron Park all the while keeping the Brazos in their view. Someone else thought it a good idea, and so the TriWaco Triathlon came into existence.
The tenth running of the triathlon in Waco is scheduled for Sunday. The participants will begin their events at 6:30 a.m. for those involved in the Olympic Race events. This will be followed at 7 a.m. with the Sprint race events. The Transition will open at 5 a.m. and close at 6 a.m.
Asked how the event has changed over the past ten years, Anna Haygood, with the Waco Chamber of Commerce, stated in an email, “TriWaco has grown. The race route has changed some over the years, but we believe we’ve found our niche with this year’s route.”
“ We hear lots of feedback from participants,” she added. “They continue coming back to TriWaco because they love Waco. They really like the route and the atmosphere, love Cameron Park.”
There are two categories of races. The Sprint Tri will consist of a 400 meter open-water swim, a 20k bike ride and a 3.5 mile run. The Olympic Tri has a 1500m open-water swim, a 40k ride and a 10k run. Unlike the Sprint, the Olympic has a 4.5 hour time limit. There will also be an Aquabike race, consisting of swimming and cycling only.
Even though this is only Haygood’s third year to work with the event, she says it has its challenges and blessings. “Watching participants cross the finish line with such pride and confidence is so rewarding. We get to talk with a lot of participants-some first timers, others who have run 50 triathlons. Some are so nervous and excited. It’s amazing to watch them beat their fears and accomplish what they set out to do.”
The event is sanctioned by USA Triathlon. Their rules will govern the event.