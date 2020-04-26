Former Baylor offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg has signed a free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.
Tecklenburg had announced his retirement in January but decided to give the NFL a shot under former Baylor coach Matt Rhule, who became Carolina's head coach in January.
Tecklenburg started for the last three seasons at guard and center. He became the 10th Baylor player to agree to a free agent contract following the end of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
